Demonstrators rally in support of the ousted former President Park Geun-hye at the public square in front of Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Judge Kim Se-yoon reads the verdict during the trial of impeached former President Park Geun-hye at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Ousted South Korean president Park Geun-hye Monday decided not to appeal the 24-year jail term handed to her for role in the Korean Rasputin corruption scandal, which had led to her impeachment in January 2017, local news agency Yonhap reported.

Park presented her appeal waiver to the Seoul Central District Court that had handed her the sentence on Apr. 6, although the appeal trial will still go ahead as the prosecution had filed an appeal citing dissatisfaction over the ruling on the very same day.