View of police station in Iscuande on Colombia's Pacific coastline, where a perfect storm of drug trafficking, illegal mining and gang conflict is blowing up that threatens to extend violence to the rest of the territory. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Guzman Jr.

Colombian Public Defender Carlos Negret speaks in Iscuande on Nov. 7, 2018, about the perfect storm of drug trafficking, illegal mining and gang conflict blowing up on Colombia's Pacific coast that threatens to extend violence to the rest of the territory. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Guzman Jr.Jr

This photo of a small submarine used by drug traffickers was taken on Nov. 7, 2018, after being seized by the Colombian navy on the nation's Pacifice coastline, where a perfect storm of drug trafficking, illegal mining and gang conflict is blowing up that threatens to extend violence to the rest of the territory. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Guzman Jr.

Running north and south of Buenaventura, Colombia's largest port on the Pacific and a major center of development, there is a coastline where a perfect storm of drug trafficking, illegal mining and gang conflict is blowing up that threatens to extend the violence to the rest of the territory.

This coastline, between Colombia's borders with Panama and Ecuador, includes part of the provinces of Cauca, Valle del Cauca, Choco and Nariño, and makes up 7 percent of Colombia's land surface.