Photo sent by the Foreign Relations Secretary of Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray and former Mexico City Mayor Marcelo Ebrard. Sept. 4 2018 Mexico City, Mexico.

Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray met Tuesday with the person named to succeed him in the government that will take office Dec. 1.

Videgaray and former Mexico City Mayor Marcelo Ebrard had a private meeting, the Foreign Relations Secretariat said in a statement.