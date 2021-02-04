The outgoing prime minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, said Thursday that he hopes Mario Draghi forms a political government instead of one composed of technocrats.
Conte asks Draghi for a political government in Italy
Rome (Italy), 04/02/2021.- Italian outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte addresses the media outside Chigi Palace, in Rome, Italy, 04 February 2021. Mario Draghi accepted on 03 February a mandate from the Italian president to form a national unity government after the previous coalition collapsed. (Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
Rome (Italy), 04/02/2021.- Italian designated-prime minister Mario Draghi leaves his home in Rome, Italy, 04 February 2021. Draghi accepted on 03 February a mandate from the Italian president to form a national unity government after the previous coalition collapsed. (Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI
