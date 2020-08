A demonstrator with a sign that says 'They are killing us' remains in the floor in a protest in Bogota, Colombia, 21 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

At least six people have been murdered at a rural area in Cauca Department's El Tambo area, in what has been a string of such killings in southwestern Colombia over the past week, officials said.

"Six were killed by unknown people today in (the village of) Uribe," El Tambo Mayor Carlos Vela told EFE on Friday. EFE-EPA