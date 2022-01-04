A mobile application that conducted a mock auction of more than 100 Muslim women caused outrage in India, where two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with the incident amid allegations of increasing attacks on minorities.
Muslim women during a religious procession in Srinagar, in Indian Kashmir, 18 August 2021 EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN
