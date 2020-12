Police arrest a protester in front of Panama's National Assembly in Panama City on Wednesday, 16 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

La Estrella de Panama newspaper provided this photo of Agencia Efe's Bienvenido Velasco surrounded by police while covering a demonstration in Panama City on Wednesday, 16 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Roberto Barrios/Courtesy La Estrella de Panama

Panama's National Police faced criticism Thursday over the brutal beating of a young woman during a protest and an assault against a photojournalist who was covering the demonstration.

A video aired on Panamanian television and circulated on social media shows a male cop holding University of Panama student Ileana Corea while a helmeted female officer repeatedly hits the protester even as another officer attempts to intervene to stop the beating.