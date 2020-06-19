A Thai activist lays a flower in front of a picture of political activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit during a protest calling for fairness to the Thai political fugitive near the Bangkok Art and Culture Center (BACC) in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 June 2020. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A police officer confronts with Thai activists during a protest against the abduction of a Thai anti-government activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit outside Cambodian embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, 08 June 2020. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The disappearance of a Thai dissident living in self-exile in Cambodia after his reported violent abduction in broad daylight in Phnom Penh has sparked outrage in Thailand along with a wave of criticism against the government for its apparent indifference to the case.

Wanchalearm Satsakit, 37, who fled to Cambodia after the 2014 coup, was last seen on June 4 in CCTV footage that shows a group of unknown armed men shoving him into a black vehicle in the center of the Cambodian capital while he was talking on the phone to his sister. EFE-EPA