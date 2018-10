The Thai community of the tsunami devastated and now rebuilt village of Baan Nam Khem with hundreds of lanterns as they let them go from the beach with wishes of hope for the future on the tenth anniversary of the 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami at Ban Nam Khem, Phang Nga province in southern Thailand, Dec. 26, 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/BARBARA WALTON

Shadows are thrown on the wave shaped wall at night as people walk past the victims tiles in the Tsunami Memorial Park funded by ThyssenKrupp Germany at Ban Nam Khem, Phang Nga province in southern Thailand, Dec. 26, 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/BARBARA WALTON

Thai authorities on Thursday assured outraged families of victims of the 2004 tsunami that the decision to remove two boats, placed in a museum dedicated to the memory of the victims of the disaster, was temporary.

A decision to dismantle the two boats, that were affected in the disaster, which killed more than 230,000 people in some dozen countries in the Indian Ocean, had led to wide outrage among families of the victims in Thailand.