An injured victim of the earthquake receives treatment at a hospital in Paktia, Afghanistan, 22 June 2022. EFE-EPA/STRINGER -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan before dawn on Wednesday claimed more than 920 lives and wounded 1,500 more, said the authorities.

The earthquake hit the Paktika and Khost provinces at 1.24 am (local time), about 46 km (28.5 miles) southwest of the city of Khost, which lies near the border with Pakistan.