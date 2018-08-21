Muslim pilgrims arrive to throw stones towards the symbolic devil represented by a Jamarat (Burning Coal) on the last day of the Muslims Hajj 2018 pilgrimage in the tent City of Mina near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Muslim pilgrims prepare to throw stones towards the symbolic devil represented by a Jamarat (Burning Coal) on the last day of the Muslims Hajj 2018 pilgrimage in the tent City of Mina near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A general view of the tent City of Mina as Muslim pilgrims prepare to throw stones towards the symbolic devil represented by a Jamarat (Burning Coal) on the last day of the Muslims Hajj 2018 pilgrimage, near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

A total of 1,032 Muslims from Spain and 75 from different countries in Latin America this year have made the pilgrimage (Hajj) to Mecca that all members of the Islamic faith must perform once in their lives if their physical and economic conditions allow, officials said Tuesday.

An official from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and another official from the Establishment of Motawifs of Pilgrims of Turkey, Moslims of Europe, America and Australia detailed that 33 faithful from Argentina obtained permission to visit Mecca.