A total of 1,032 Muslims from Spain and 75 from different countries in Latin America this year have made the pilgrimage (Hajj) to Mecca that all members of the Islamic faith must perform once in their lives if their physical and economic conditions allow, officials said Tuesday.
An official from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and another official from the Establishment of Motawifs of Pilgrims of Turkey, Moslims of Europe, America and Australia detailed that 33 faithful from Argentina obtained permission to visit Mecca.