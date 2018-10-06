More than 1,000 prisoners remained on the run Saturday after last week's devastating 7.5-magnitude earthquake and tsunami that rocked the island of Sulawesi destroyed the walls of six prisons and detention centers in Indonesia, officials said.

In Palu, the provincial capital and the worst affected city, the whereabouts of 314 inmates of the preventive detention center were unknown, while 419 from a men's prison, 44 from a women' ones and 13 from a juvenile correctional facility were missing, according to data from the Justice ministry.