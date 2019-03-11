Children injured in shelling are treated in a hospital in Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Suburb of Damascus, Syria, 03 March 2018. At least ten people were killed in Douma today from shelling allegedly by forces loyal to the Syrian Government. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Children who were injured in bombings on eastern Ghouta, wait at a hospital in Douma, Syria, 20 February 2018. According to media reports, more than 100 civilians were killed by indiscriminate bombings on several rebel-held areas of eastern-Ghouta. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED BADRA

UNICEF on Sunday warned that 1,106 children died during fighting in Syria in 2018, the deadliest year for children since the war began eight years ago and called on the parties involved in the conflict to prioritize the protection of children.

The Executive Director of the UN Children's Fund, Henrietta Fore, said in a statement dated Monday that these are the verified figures and the real ones are "likely much higher," and called for support for the donors' conference in Brussels which starts on Mar. 12.