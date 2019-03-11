UNICEF on Sunday warned that 1,106 children died during fighting in Syria in 2018, the deadliest year for children since the war began eight years ago and called on the parties involved in the conflict to prioritize the protection of children.
The Executive Director of the UN Children's Fund, Henrietta Fore, said in a statement dated Monday that these are the verified figures and the real ones are "likely much higher," and called for support for the donors' conference in Brussels which starts on Mar. 12.