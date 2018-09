View of the cloud formed by a leak caused by a clandestine tap on a gas pipeline belonging to state-owned oil giant Petroleos Mexicanos in Puebla city, Puebla, Sept 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios

Photograph showing the hundreds of families evacuated from the danger zone after being informed of a natural gas leak caused by clandestine tap in Puebla, Mexico, Sept 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Hilda Rios

Photograph showing emergency response personnel working to quell the dense gas clouds of gas caused by a clandestine tap on a pipeline in the central state of Puebla, Mexico, Sept 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Hilda Rios

A gas leak in the central Mexican state of Puebla forced the evacuation early Wednesday of more than 1,300 people across seven neighborhoods in the like-named capital, officials said.

The gas leak was caused by a clandestine tap in Puebla city on a gas pipeline belonging to state-owned oil giant Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).