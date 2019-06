Protesters take part in a rally to demand a complete withdrawal of an extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters lay flowers on a makeshift altar as a tribute to a protester who fell to his death while hanging banners on 15 June as they take part in a rally to demand a complete withdrawal of an extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Over one million people in Hong Kong took part in a massive protest Sunday calling for the complete withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill and the resignation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam, EFE reported from the scene.

The protest, which kicked off with several thousand, grew quickly and by 20.50 local time (12.50 GMT) demonstrators had filled Tamar Park, near the Parliament building, as well as the main avenues and adjacent streets spanning some 2 kilometers.