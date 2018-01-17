Bangladeshi immigration authorities have registered more than a million Rohingyas in the country, or around 95 percent of the estimated Muslim minority members living in refugee camps, according to an official source Wednesday.
The Bangladeshi authorities began a registration process for Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district in southeastern Bangladesh and the main point of arrival for Rohingya refugees, on Sept. 11, after the violence, which erupted in Myanmar in late August, triggered the recent exodus of the Muslim minority.