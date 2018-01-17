A Rohingya refugee holds her son in a makeshift camp at the Myanmar-Bangladesh border near the town of Maungsaw, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 12 November 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HEIN HTET ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A general view over a burnt Rohingya village near the town of Maungsaw, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 12 November 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HEIN HTET ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

The Jamtoli refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 12 December 2017 (issued 13 December 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A Rohingya woman stands at the door of her makeshift shack in the Jamtoli refugee camp near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, 12 December 2017 (issued 13 December 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Bangladeshi immigration authorities have registered more than a million Rohingyas in the country, or around 95 percent of the estimated Muslim minority members living in refugee camps, according to an official source Wednesday.

The Bangladeshi authorities began a registration process for Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district in southeastern Bangladesh and the main point of arrival for Rohingya refugees, on Sept. 11, after the violence, which erupted in Myanmar in late August, triggered the recent exodus of the Muslim minority.