Russian Communist Party members and supporters take part in the traditional May Day demonstration, Moscow, Russia, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian Communist Party members and supporters take part in the traditional May Day demonstration, Moscow, Russia, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian Communist Party members and supporters take part in the traditional May Day demonstration, Moscow, Russia, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Muscovites celebrate May Day with flags, balloons, music and dancing on the Red Square during a rally in Moscow, Russia, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Muscovites celebrate May Day with flags, balloons, music and dancing on the Red Square during a rally in Moscow, Russia, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Muscovites celebrate May Day with flags, balloons, music and dancing on the Red Square during a rally in Moscow, Russia, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

More than 100,000 people congregated at Moscow's Red Square on Tuesday to celebrate May Day at the behest of Russia's main trade unions.

In scenes reminiscent of Soviet times, demonstrators held up placards which slogans such as "Peace, May and Jobs," "Workers Cannot Be Poor" or "NO to Raising the Retirement Age," as documented by an epa-efe reporter on the ground.