Dhaka Metropolitan Police personnel arrest several people for allegedly taking and selling drugs during an anti- narcotics operation at Dhalpur City Palli in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

The number of people killed in the last two weeks during anti-drug operations in Bangladesh climbed to over 100 on Tuesday, after at least another 10 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, while the number of people arrested rose to 9,000, police officials said.

The 10 deaths, which took the death toll to 103, occurred in seven districts after the police responded to firing by drug-traffickers, or in clashes between the two, police officials told EFE.