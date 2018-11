A view of guns to be destroyed as part of a provincial campaign against illegal weapons and explosives in Handan, north China's Hebei province, Nov. 5, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/HAO QY CHINA OUT

Beijing police have detained 112 people in cases related to firearms and explosives-related crimes since the launch of a campaign in February, China's official news agency Xinhua said on Friday.

The authorities have investigated 45 cases that have led to the confiscation of more than 1,100 guns. Over half of these were found to be replicas.