Migrants ride a boat after they were rescued by Libyan coastguard in the Mediterranean off the Libyan coast, in Guarabouli, east Tripoli, Libya, July 8, 2017. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

More than 100 migrants reportedly drowned when the precarious and overloaded vessel they were using in a bid to cross the Mediterranean from Libya sank last week before help reached them, French NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said in a report Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses told MSF that two rubber boats each carrying more than 160 people left the Libyan coast en route to Europe on Sept. 1. One boat suffered an engine failure but the second, which had 165 adults and 20 children on board, continued its journey before it began to deflate near the coast of Malta.