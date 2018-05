French riot police forces pass a fire while patrolling a street as clashes broke out between protesters and French police forces during a demonstration of workers from the private and public sectors as well as labor unions on the occasion of the annual May Day marches on the International Workers' Day, in Paris, France, May 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YOAN VALAT

Masked youth protesters with banners and placards block a road ahead of clashes with French police forces during a demonstration of workers from the private and public sectors as well as labor unions on the occasion of the annual May Day marches on the International Workers' Day, in Paris, France, May 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Pedestrians look at a destroyed McDonald's fast food restaurant after a demonstration of workers from the private and public sectors as well as labor unions on the occasion of the annual May Day marches on the International Workers' Day, in Paris, France, May 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Young protesters hold banners with anti-Macron slogans and 'Macron end of your probationary period' during a demonstration of workers from the private and public sectors as well as labor unions on the occasion of the annual May Day marches on the International Workers' Day, in Paris, France, May 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A protester makes up as a slave carries a stone with the reading 'Macron' during a demonstration of workers from the private and public sectors as well as labor unions on the occasion of the annual May Day marches on the International Workers' Day, in Paris, France, May 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French riot police forces face young masked protesters during a demonstration of workers from the private and public sectors as well as labor unions on the occasion of the annual May Day marches on the International Workers' Day, in Paris, France, May 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A total of 109 people were detained overnight for rioting during May Day protests in Paris, the French police said Wednesday.

In an interview to radio broadcaster "France Inter," Paris police chief Michel Delpuech said that the riots took place despite the deployment of a larger contingent of police officers than previous years.