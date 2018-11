Only the stone walkway survived at a Paradise home after the Camp Fire burned through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, 11 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER DASILVA

A burned out U-Haul truck sit in the yard of a Magalia business after the Camp Fire burned through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, 11 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER DASILVA

A Santa Claus and an elf statue survived after flames burn through a Magalia home after the Camp Fire burned through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, 11 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER DASILVA

Melted and ballooned plastic garbage containers in the Magalia area after the Camp Fire burned through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, 11 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER DASILVA

A US flag continues to fly in the backdrop of a burned out camper at a Magalia home after the Camp Fire burned through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, 11 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER DASILVA

Local authorities said Friday that the number of persons reported missing as a result of the week-long wildfire in northern California has gone up to more than a 1000 while the death toll along with another fire in the south of the state has reached 74.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea, during a press conference updated the number of missing persons, which has gone up from 631 on Thursday to 1,011.