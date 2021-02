A Myanmar woman living in Thailand holds a rose as she prays for coup ousted detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against Indonesian government's alleged support to the junta, at the Indonesian embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, 23 February 2021. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Demonstrators gather near a road where soldiers and armored vehicles are deployed during a protest outside the Central Bank of Myanmar (CBM) in Yangon, Myanmar, 15 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

People carry the coffin of Thet Naing Win, the 36-year-old man killed by police fire during anti-coup protests, at a funeral procession in Mandalay, Myanmar, 23 February 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

More than 130 human rights organizations on Wednesday demanded the United Nations Security Council urgently impose an international arms embargo on Myanmar, where on Feb. 1 the military seized power in a coup.

Since then, at least three protesters have been shot dead with live ammunition in clashes with security forces, while many have been injured, including by rubber bullets and water cannon. EFE-EPA