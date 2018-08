An Afghan family, who have escaped from the volatile city of Ghazni province, poses for a photograph in the entrance gate of Kabul, Afghanistan, 13 August 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAHAMID

An Afghan national army officer stands guard at the highway of Kabul - Ghazni province, in the outskirt of Kabul, Afghanistan, 12 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Over 140 Taliban fighters have been killed in airstrikes by the United States air force since the insurgents launched an offensive to try to seize control of the city of Ghazni in eastern Afghanistan, officials said Monday.

In the last four days, international troops have carried out 24 airstrikes, the majority of which were on Sunday.