Some of the more than 400 protesters who were arrested over the recent fuel price increase, arrive at the Harare Magistrates Courts in handcuffs and leg irons in Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Pastor and activist Evan Mawarire appearing arrives to appear in court in Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

At least 172 people have been treated, 68 for gunshot wounds, after they sustained injuries during protests over a fuel price hike and worsening economic conditions in Zimbabwe, a humanitarian NGO confirmed Thursday.

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights said 17 people had undergone surgeries after suffering critical wounds.