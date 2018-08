An aerial view of Mount Arafat, where thousands Muslim worshippers gather during the Hajj pilgrimage, near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Over two million Muslim pilgrims on Monday ascended the hallowed granite hill known as Mount Arafat, east of the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, in the spiritual highlight of the Hajj pilgrimage.

A total of 2,368,873 pilgrims, according to the most recent figures published by Saudi officials, started at dawn on the second day of Hajj to gather near the hill, where Muslims believe the prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon.