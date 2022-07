The US Navy has sanctioned more than 20 officers and sailors for failing to prevent the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard amphibious assault ship two years ago.

Commander, US Pacific Fleet, Admiral Samuel Paparo, the Consolidated Disposition Authority (CDA), also issued letters of instruction to Rear Admiral Scott Brown, US Pacific Fleet director of fleet maintenance, and Rear Admiral Eric Ver Hage, commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center.