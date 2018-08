Several ambulances are ready to move injured people after a wooden walkway (at rear) collapsed during a concert in Vigo, northwestern Spain, late on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sxenick

Firefighters search for victims after dozens of people fell into the sea when a wooden walkway collapsed during a concert in Vigo, northwestern Spain, late on Aug. 12, 2018. EFE/Salvador Sas

Firefighters search for victims after dozens of people fell into the sea when a wooden walkway collapsed during a concert in Vigo, northwestern Spain, late on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sxenick

Paramedics move an injured person to hospital after wooden walkway collapsed and dozens of people fell into the sea during a concert in Vigo, northwestern Spain, late on Aug. 12, 2018. EFE/Salvador Sas

Over 260 people injured in Spain after walkway collapses during festival

More than 260 people were injured, five of them seriously, in Vigo in Spain when a wooden walkway collapsed during a festival performance, authorities said on Monday.

A total of 266 were hurt in the collapse on Sunday night, Galicia regional health minister, Jesus Vazquez Almuina, said Monday.