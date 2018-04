Members of the media gather in front of the building where Japan's Coincheck Inc. company is located in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Pedestrians walk past a Bitcoin currency poster at the entrance of a Bic Camera electronics retailers store in central Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 01, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Over 3.5 million people have invested in cryptocurrencies in Japan, according to a preliminary report by the country's Financial Services Agency on Tuesday.

The report had gathered data from 17 main cryptocurrency exchanges in Japan, out of a total of 32, so the actual number of investors could be much higher, the Agency had said.