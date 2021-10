Agents of the National Aeronaval Service (SENAN) of Panama carry the packages of a cache of more than three tons of alleged illicit substance at the SENAN base in Cocoli, Panama, 30 October 2021. EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Over 3 tons of suspected drugs bound for the Netherlands seized in Panama

Nearly 3.5 tons of suspected illicit drugs have been seized in Panama from a ship bound for the Netherlands, marking the largest seizure of its kind in the country, authorities reported Saturday.

The packages were confiscated by National Aeronaval Service of Panama (Senan) officers from containers on a ship in transit from Chile.