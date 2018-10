US comedian Amy Schumer (C) and US actress Emily Ratajkowski (R) gesture after getting detained along with hundreds of other protestors against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 04 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

US comedian Amy Schumer (L) and US actress Emily Ratajkowski (R) gesture after getting detained along with hundreds of other protestors against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 04 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Congressional staffers watch as protestors against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh demonstrate in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 04 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Protestors against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh demonstrate in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 04 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Protestors against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh demonstrate outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, 04 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Over 300 arrested during anti-Kavanaugh protests in US Senate buildings

The US Capitol Police arrested 302 people on Thursday for protesting in the senate office buildings against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh, who is accused of alleged sexual abuse.

In a statement, the police said that 293 people were arrested for "unlawfully demonstrating" in the senate office buildings and another nine for "crowding, obstructing, and incommoding."