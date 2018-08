Several ambulances are ready to move injured people after a wooden walkway (at rear) collapsed during a concert in Vigo, northwestern Spain, late on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sxenick

General view of the wooden gateway which collapsed during a concert in Vigo, northwestern Spain, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Salvador Sas

Paramedics move an injured person to hospital after wooden walkway collapsed and dozens of people fell into the sea during a concert in Vigo, northwestern Spain, late on Aug. 12, 2018. EFE/Salvador Sas

Firefighters search for victims after dozens of people fell into the sea when a wooden walkway collapsed during a concert in Vigo, northwestern Spain, late on Aug. 12, 2018. EFE/Salvador Sas

Over 300 people injured in Spain after walkway collapses during festival

More than 300 people were injured, nine of them seriously, in the northwest of Spain when a wooden walkway collapsed during a festival performance, authorities said on Monday.

At least two minors were among those hospitalized after the collapse in Vigo's port on Sunday night, Galicia's regional health minister, Jesus Vazquez Almuina, said Monday.