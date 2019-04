Indonesian military personnel escort a survivor of a shooting through an airport in Timika, Papua, Indonesia, Dec. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WAWA KHATULISTIWA

Indonesian military personnels prepare to be deployed to Nduga district where suspected separatists shot dead dozens of workers at a field in Wamena, Papua, Indonesia, Dec. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/IWAN ADISAPUTRA

Clashes between the army and separatist guerrilla forces have led to the displacement of over 37,000 people in the Indonesian province of Papua, local leaders said on Wednesday.

They also reported human rights violations as part of the offensive, although the military denied the charges.