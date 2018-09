A Yemeni woman sits next to her malnourished grandchildren receiving treatment at a hospital amid worsening malnutrition, in Sana'a, Yemen, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

Over 5 million children in Yemen are at risk of famine as the ongoing war has intensified in recent weeks and caused food prices to skyrocket, the British NGO Save the Children announced Wednesday.

The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition fighting in Yemen has stepped up its assault on the port city of Hudaydah, a key lifeline for aid to millions of Yemenis living in areas controlled by the Houthi rebel group, including the capital Sana'a.