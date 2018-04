A handout photo made available by the South Korean National Red Cross shows officials answering calls for reunion applications in Seoul, South Korea, 30 April 2018. EPA/KOREAN NATIONAL RED CROSS / HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Citizens watch a news broadcast as South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the truce village of Panmunjom ahead of a historic summit, at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, 27 April 2018.

A handout photo made available by the South Korean National Red Cross shows officials checking reunion applications in Seoul, South Korea, 30 April 2018. Leaders of North Korea and South Korea provisionally agreed during their talks on 27 April to facilitate the reunion of families separated since the 1950-53 Korean War around.

South Koreans watch a news broadcast of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shaking hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) in the truce village of Panmunjom, at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, 27 April 2018.

More than 60 percent of South Koreans believe in North Korea's willingness to denuclearize after the Apr. 27 summit between Seoul and Pyongyang, according to a survey published Monday.

In the survey conducted on the same day as the historic meeting between the two Koreas, 64.7 percent of the respondents said they trust Pyongyang's will to denuclearize and work toward peace on the peninsula.