The Children's Rights Commissioner for the Russian President, Anna Kuznetsova (C), waits along with the members of Russian delegation to receive children of suspected Islamic State fighters (IS) at the runway of Baghdad International Airport in Baghdad, Iraq, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

Children of suspected Islamic State fighters (IS) arrive to board a Russian plane at the runway of Baghdad International Airport in Baghdad, Iraq, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE /MURTAJA LATEEF

A general view of the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court headquarter in central Baghdad, Iraq, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A total of 616 foreigners convicted of joining the Islamic State terror organization in Iraq have gone on trial, the spokesman for the Iraqi supreme judicial council announced Monday.

Abdul Satar Bayraqdar explained Iraqi security services had been making hundreds of arrests since the offensive against the Islamic State started in 2014.