Residents walk on a flooded road due to waters from Swar Chaung dam, at Yedashe city, Bago Region, near Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Aug 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

More than 63,000 people were evacuated from their homes after a section of a dam in central Myanmar broke, flooding dozens of nearby villages, Myanmar's state newspaper reported Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the municipality of Yedashe, located about 65 kilometers south of the capital Naypyidaw, when the sluice gate of the Swar Chaung dam broke, causing water to pour out and flood nearby communities, according to Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.