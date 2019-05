The logo of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is seen through cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

More than 7.5 million people have entered a draw to buy tickets to the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in the first phase of the sale, reserved exclusively for residents and citizens of Japan.

The registration period for the lottery closed at midday Wednesday, following a 12-hour extension owing to heavy traffic on the official ticketing site, according to a statement by the Tokyo 2020 organizers.