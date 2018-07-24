At least 74 people were killed, scores injured and many remained unaccounted for after wildfires rapidly spread through a popular vacationing spot on the Greek coast east of Athens, turning it into a disaster area that left the country reeling and in desperate need of firefighting reinforcement from the European Union on Tuesday.

Emergency services said the bodies of 24 adults and children were found embracing each other just 30 meters (98 feet) from the sea, to where they had tried to escape from the flames that were raging through the fishing village of Mati, which took the brunt of the blaze that swept up coastal parts of the Attica region around Rafina, 15 kilometers (nine miles) northeast of Athens International airport.