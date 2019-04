A member of the Colombian Army patrols in the forest near Tumaco town, Narino department, Colombia, May 17, 2008, a zone located 14 kms from the Ecuadorean border, to seize and destroy four laboratories dedicated to cocaine production, and whose property is linked with Colombian Armed Revolutionary Forces (FARC). EPA-EFE FILE/CARLOS ORTEGA

A total of 729 people were displaced over four days in Colombia's Narino department bordering Ecuador earlier in the month due to clashes between unidentified armed groups, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Friday.

In a statement, OCHA said that 257 families from the town of La Guayacana and three villages in Tomaco municipality were forced to flee their homes during Apr. 3-7.