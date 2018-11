A handout satellite image made available by NASA shows cyclonic storm Gaja approaching the east coast of Sri Lanka and India in the Bay of Bengal on 15 November 2018. The storm is expected to make land fall over the weekend. EPA/NASA

Over 80,000 people have been evacuated as cyclone Gaja, which made landfall Friday morning in southern India, left a trail of destruction in the state of Tamil Nadu, an official said.

"Damages to our infrastructure have been reported (...) The cyclone has toppled electricity poles and trees, damaged fishermen's boats and homes," Principal Secretary of Tamil Nadu Disaster Management and Mitigation K. Satyagopal told EFE.