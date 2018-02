Miners who were trapped underground are transported to a safe holding area after being trapped underground at the Sibanye Stillwater's Beatrix mine, Welkom, South Africa, Feb. 2, 2018. EPAEFE/STR

Miners who were trapped underground are transported to a safe holding area after being trapped underground at the Sibanye Stillwater's Beatrix mine, Welkom, South Africa, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Miners who were trapped underground are transported to a safe holding area after being trapped underground at the Sibanye Stillwater's Beatrix mine, Welkom, South Africa, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

More than 900 workers trapped in a gold mine in South Africa have been rescued after the power was restored, the National Union of Mineworkers announced on Friday.

The workers were stuck in the Beatrix mine, located some 240 kilometers (149 miles) southwest of Johannesburg, for 30 hours due to electricity problems caused by a storm.