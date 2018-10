A picture of Jesus belonging to the Indonesia Donggala Christian Church at Domu Village in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Remains of a keyboard belonging to the Indonesia Donggala Christian Church at Domu Village in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

An Indonesian man inspects a damaged car at an earthquake devastated area in Balaroa, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian rescuers evacuate the body of a victim at an earthquake devastated area in Balaroa, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

People search for their belongings at earthquake devastated area in Balaroa, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Rescuers and military personnel carry the body bag of a victim through an earthquake devastated area in Balaroa, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Over 1,000 people remain buried under debris and mud in Balaroa in Palu in the earthquake and tsunami-hit Indonesian island of Sulawesi, a non-profit warned Thursday.

According to Aksi Cepat Tanggap, Balaroa, the worst affected city, has been reduced to a mass of mud, metal and cement, following landslides triggered by the quake.