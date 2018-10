Demonstrators with banners 'Exit Brexit' and 'Let's call the whole thing Off!' during the People's Vote March for the Future in London, Britain, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

Demonstrators take part in the 'People's Vote March for the Future,' in central London, Britain, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

Demonstrators arrive for the 'People's Vote March for the Future,' in central London, Britain, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

Demonstrators with banners during the People's Vote March for the Future in London, Britain, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

Over half a million people marched through central London on Saturday calling for a second, final vote on the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, protest organizers announced.

Demonstrators assembled on London's Park Lane before marching en masse toward Parliament Square in a show of force that hoped to bring about a so-called People's Vote, essentially a second referendum on whether to go ahead with Brexit once a final deal has been drafted.