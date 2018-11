Firefighters work to put out a fire at a building of the KT Corp in the Ahyeon district, central Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Employees from KT Corp, South Korea's second biggets mobile carrier, repairs fire-stricken facilities in Seoul, after a fire broke out at a building of the KT Corp in the Ahyeon district, central Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

More than half the damage to KT Corp's network has been repaired after a weekend fire at the building of South Korea's top fixed-line and number two mobile carrier, local news agency Yonhap reported Sunday.

The fire broke out just after 11am on Saturday at the company's building in Seoul's Ahyeon district, causing mobile and internet networks as well as shop operations in the area to stall.