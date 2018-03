Egyptian electoral workers count ballots at the end of the final day of the Egyptian presidential election in Cairo, Egypt, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

The Initial results of Egypt's presidential election pointed to an overwhelming victory for the country's incumbent president, the official MENA news agency said Thursday.

In the three-day balloting that concluded on Wednesday, nearly 60 million eligible voters had a chance to choose between Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Mousa Mostafa Mousa between 9 am and 9 pm at one of 13,706 polling stations.