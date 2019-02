A group of garment workers form a human chain in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov. 24, 2018, to commemorate the dead who died six years ago in Tazreen in a factory fire for lack of safety at work. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

The $16.8-billion Australian fashion industry is keeping its Asian workers, especially women, trapped in poverty by denying them their basics of a decent life, according to an Oxfam report released Monday.

The report, "Made in Poverty: The True Price of Fashion", has found that nine out of every 10 people, who work for large Australian brands in Bangladesh, cannot even afford enough food for themselves and their families.