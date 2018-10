(FILE) - A three-wheeler vehicle passes in front of billboards showing adverts of construction projects for luxury apartments, in Bangalore, India, Feb. 29, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JAGADEESH NV

(FILE) - The skyline of Singapore's financial district is reflected in a lotus pond at the ArtScience Museum in Singapore, Jun. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

Nigeria, India and Singapore are among the countries that are most fuelling economic inequality, while Denmark, South Korea and Indonesia are working most to close the gap, Oxfam said in a report published on Tuesday.

The report, published to coincide with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank annual meetings being held in Bali this week, analyzes 157 countries' policy behaviour on social spending, tax, and labor rights, particularly for women.