Thai military honor guards transport a coffin containing the remains of a former Thai Navy Seal Petty Officer 1st class Saman Kunan, who died in the ongoing Tham Luang cave rescue operations, during a repatriation ceremony at Mae Fah Luang international airport in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai rescuers work next to water pump removing water from the cave during the ongoing rescue operations for the child soccer team and their assistant coach, at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The mother of a Thai boy who is trapped inside a cave reacts, at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Oxygen levels in a cave in northern Thailand, where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since Jun. 23, were under control, Thai authorities said Saturday.

Rescue teams on Friday had expressed concerns about the drop in oxygen and an increase in carbon dioxide inside the cave, where the trapped soccer team is being cared for by rescue workers.