Singers Anitta and Becky G, perform on stage during the twenty-first edition of the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2019, which takes place at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Apr. 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/Armando Arorizo

US singer Marc Anthony performs on stage, during the twenty-first edition of the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2019, which takes place at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Apr. 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/Armando Arorizo

Puerto Rican singer Wisin (L) and Colombian singer Carlos Vives (R) perform on stage during the twenty-first edition of the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2019, which takes place at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Apr. 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/Armando Arorizo

Puerto Rican singer Ozuna holds his Artist of the Year Award, during the twenty-first edition of the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2019, which takes place at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Apr. 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/Armando Arorizo

Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Ozuna won a record 11 prizes at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, the highest ever by a solo artist in a single edition of the awards, held at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Ozuna won 11 awards from 23 nominations across 15 different categories - another record - followed by Nicky Jam with five wins, and Bad Bunny who also won in five categories.